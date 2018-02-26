William “Willie” Dinkins, Jr. Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – William “Willie” Dinkins, Jr., of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away at home from natural causes on Monday, February 26, 2018. He was 91.

Willie was born in Bethune, South Carolina, on December 10, 1926, a son to William and Ethel (Willis) Dinkins, Sr.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as an operator for Sharon Steel before the plant closed.

He was a member of the VFW Post #5286, Farrell, Pennsylvania and the United Steel Workers Union.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gambling, playing blackjack and going to the horse races.

Survivors include his sister, Gladys Smith, Columbus, Ohio; his brother, Jerry Chapman (Linda), Brookfield, Ohio; his nephew, Nathan Smith, Jr., Columbus and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley.

In accordance to his wishes, private services will be rendered.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeal Service. Expressions of sympathy can be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.