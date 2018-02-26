Woman says handyman took $4K in jewels from her home in Youngstown

The man was in the home remodeling the victim's bathroom

Police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman told them that someone took over $4,000 in jewels and coins from her bedroom.

According to a police report, the 81-year-old victim told police that she hired a man to remodel the bathroom at her home on Catalina Avenue.

She said she usually locks her bedroom door when the handyman is there doing work, but on Friday she did not.

When the handyman left, she said she found that several pieces of jewelry, valued at over $4,000, and coins were missing from her bedroom and that her dresser drawers had been ransacked.

