ZZ Top, John Fogerty announce joint tour with stop in Youngstown

They will perform at the Covelli Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19

By Published:
They will perform at the Covelli Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rock musicians John Fogerty and ZZ Top are coming together for their “Blues and Bayous Tour,” stopping in Youngstown this summer.

They will perform at the Covelli Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.

As co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty’s career spans 50 years. His numerous hits as a writer, singer and producer include “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” “Proud Mary,” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

He is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, “Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.”

ZZ Top holds the distinction of being one of the longest-running bands with the original line-up.

Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have over 50 million albums sold worldwide with hits including “Give me All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses.”

ZZ Top’s Gibbons commented, “John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring. We’ve got a great show lined up for ya’!”

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9.

You can buy them at the Southwoods Health box office at the Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s