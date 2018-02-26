ZZ Top, John Fogerty announce joint tour with stop in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rock musicians John Fogerty and ZZ Top are coming together for their “Blues and Bayous Tour,” stopping in Youngstown this summer.

They will perform at the Covelli Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.

As co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty’s career spans 50 years. His numerous hits as a writer, singer and producer include “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” “Proud Mary,” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

He is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, “Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.”

ZZ Top holds the distinction of being one of the longest-running bands with the original line-up.

Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have over 50 million albums sold worldwide with hits including “Give me All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses.”

ZZ Top’s Gibbons commented, “John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring. We’ve got a great show lined up for ya’!”

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9.

You can buy them at the Southwoods Health box office at the Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.