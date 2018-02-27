New Castle police charge 2 teens with double murder in city

Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller are being charged as adults in the case

Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller, charged with a double murder in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police say two teenagers are responsible for a double murder in the city. 

Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller are being charged as adults.

Popovich is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, three counts of possession of firearms by a minor and receiving stolen property.

Miller is charged with criminal homicide.

They were arrested on Monday, according to police.

Police said they found two guns in Popovich’s bedroom. The shell casings at the murder scene matched ammunition found in his home and one of the weapons had been reported stolen, according to police.

Police said Popovich and Miller killed 19-year-old Cameron Martwinski and 19-year-old Justin Luca. They did not release a motive for the crime.

The victims were found Sunday night with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a home on Franklin Avenue.

Both Popovich and Miller are being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

