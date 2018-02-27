Albert P. Roman Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Albert P. Roman, 92, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 27, 2018, at Day Spring Nursing Center in Fairborn, while on his annual visit to stay with his daughter in Dayton.

Albert was born September 8, 1925, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrencik Roman and lived his life in this area.

He served from 1943 to 1946 in the U.S. Navy during World War II and he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 29 years, retiring in 1990. Prior to his career with the post office, Albert worked for the local steel mills and other local industries and he worked as a carpenter from 1950 until 1963.

Mr. Roman enjoyed playing baseball and softball, playing AA ball for ten years and softball for 15 years. He also coached Little League in the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League. Albert was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers and of the Ohio State Buckeyes and he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

He was a former member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Albert leaves three children, Alberta J. (William) Law of Dayton, Tammy L. (Benjamin) Longo of Youngstown and Albert P. Roman, Jr. of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Jason (Erin) Law, Justin (Julie) Law, Shawn Roman, Derrick Longo, Hunter Longo, Eric (Ronnell) Rushwin and Nicholas Rushwin and seven great-grandchildren, Adrien, Alexandre, Lily, Nora, Emma, Will and Sapphire.

His beloved wife of 54 years, Violet M. Sloan Roman, whom he married March 12, 1960, passed away July 24, 2014. A son, Donald O’Kin; a daughter, Violet “Susie” Rushwin and eight brothers and sisters, Thomas, Frank, Matthew, Helen, Mary, Michael, Ruth and Ann, also preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 3, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Committal services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown at a later date.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Albert's family.

