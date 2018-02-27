Another party at Napoli’s? Former Indians’ slugger returning to Cleveland

Goodyear, AZ (WKBN) – According to the Associated Press, former Indians’ slugger Mike Napoli has agreed to a minor league contract with Cleveland, and an invite to Spring Training.

Napoli is a 12 year veteran, and spent just one season with the Indians in 2016. However, that season was one of his most productive.

Napoli hit .239 in Cleveland, and set career highs with 34 homeruns, 92 hits, 101 RBI, and 92 runs scored. He also helped lead the Tribe to 94 wins, the American League Central Division title, and the team’s first appearance in the World Series since 1997.