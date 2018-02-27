Antoinette Isabelle (Albanese) Stumpo Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Edward Catholic Church for Antoinette Stumpo who passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 while staying with her daughters in Arizona.

The daughter of Patsy and Isabelle Mango Albanese, Antoinette was born on February 17, 1929.

She attended Jefferson – Hayes Junior High School and The Rayen School where she graduated in 1947.

She married her husband, Dominic Stumpo at St. Ann Catholic Church in Brier Hill on August 6, 1949.

They moved to Liberty in 1959 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Dominic’s death on February 28, 2010.

Antoinette worked at Fanny Farmers and Strauss Kaufman in Liberty Plaza retiring in 1987.

Antoinette was a member of St. Edward Parish in Youngstown, AARP, The Liberty Historical Society, The Oblate Sisters Ladies Auxiliary, Liberty 55 Plus and The Jewish Community Center Silver Sneakers. She loved to crochet lap robes for the elderly as well as playing Saturday Night Cards with her long-time friends. She also enjoyed hanging out in the garage with her neighbors.

Besides her husband, Dominic and her parents; two brothers, Joseph Albanese of Youngstown and Angelo Albanese of Ft. Myers, Florida preceded her in death.

Antoinette leaves her three adoring daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Maruniak, Debbie (Paul-deceased) Jurko and Patty (Matt) Kambic all of SaddleBrooke, Arizona; her three grandchildren, Matthew Kambic of Newport Beach, California, Andrew (Samantha) Kambic of Sunnyvale, California and Taylor Maruniak of Tucson, Arizona. Antoinette was blessed with one great-granddaughter, Mira Elise Kambic. She loved them all.

Family and friends will gather on hour prior to the Mass in the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 9.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Casa de la Luz Hospice, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.