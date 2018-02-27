Audit finds $1.6 million in savings for Poland schools

The audit was performed after the school submitted its mandatory 5-year forecast

By Published:
Poland Seminary High School

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland school board will have a lot to consider over the next several weeks as it goes over a state audit that says the district could save $1.6 million if it implements cost-saving recommendations.

The audit was performed after the school submitted its mandatory five-year forecast that included a budget deficit for 2019 and a $4.8 million deficit in fiscal year 2022.

The recommendations from the Auditor of State office would impact the district’s five-year forecast moving forward.

The audit recommends staff reductions, trimming the subsidies for extracurricular activities, reducing the number of school buildings and adopting an energy management plan.

“Financial difficulties put school district leaders to the test,” said Auditor David Yost. “Tough choices are never pleasant and often are unpopular, but they have to be made for the long-term health of the district.”

The performance audit recommended eliminating the equivalent of 18.5 full-time positions, including administrators, teachers, and library and custodial staff, among others. This would save more than $1.1 million, according to the audit.

In a news release from the Poland School District, Superintendent, David Janofa, said the district needs to evaluate each recommendation, and the board will analyze and assess the financial gains or reductions and the overall impact of the reductions on students.

The audit also recommends closing two elementary school buildings and possibly raising lunch prices, increasing student participation, and reducing food and labor costs.

The state audit and a complete list of recommendations are listed in the full audit.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s