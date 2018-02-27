Betty Ann Hughes Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A prayer service will be held on Saturday, March 3 at 12:15 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Youngstown for Mrs. Betty Ann Hughes, 83, who died early Tuesday morning, February 27 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 26, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward and Helen (Zwick) Rochford.

Betty Ann was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital from 1954 until she retired in 1999 on the maternity floor.

Betty Ann was a very active member of the church and was a member of the Our Legion of Mary, which was an organization that visited the sick.

She married her husband, William, on January 12, 1956 and they had eight children.

She was an amazing women and her family was everything to her. Nothing pleased her more than having all the family together at her home hosting the holidays.

“Betsy” leaves her daughter, Mary Beth (Scott) Smith of Boardman; her six sons, Pat of Austintown, John of Geneva, Brian (Lisa) of Boardman, Dave (Maura) of Boardman, Ted (Chris) of Austintown and Jim (Monica) of Canfield; 13 grandchildren, Kellie (Corey) Wingerter, Scott and Brian Smith, Daniel, Jennifer, Kevin, Jessica, Michael, Katie, D.J., Joey, Abbey and Mallory Hughes and her sister, Barbara Saunders of Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her son, Daniel; her sister, Margie Ryan and her granddaughter, Christa Hughes.

Friends may call on Friday, March 2 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic’s Church in memory of Betty Ann.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.