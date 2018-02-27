Bridge building and fun are part of YSU competition

It was all part of the annual mini bridge competition at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High School students spent hours building bridges Tuesday only to smash them apart.

Schools from all across the area sent teams.

The idea is to design the strongest bridge using the least amount of material.

Event organizers say the competition copies real-world civil engineering and bridge contracting bids.

“Loading those structures and trying to make them as light as possible, most economical, yet carry the load they need to,” said Carol Lamb, director of YSU School of Technology.

After the bridges smashed apart, students met with professional engineers who showed the students exactly what went wrong.

