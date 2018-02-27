Bright Tuesday, rainy Thursday

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR A QUICK UPDATE ON YOUR FORECAST

Tuesday is sunny through the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the middle 50’s. Dry weather is expected through Wednesday morning.

The risk for rain will return Wednesday and get heavier into Thursday as the next storm swings through the region. Gusty wind and rain Thursday and then back to snow showers Friday. The wind will stay gusty through Friday with the colder temperatures.

Better but cooler weather into the weekend.

