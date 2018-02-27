CVS near YSU robbed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a drug store Monday night.

Police say the man walked into the CVS at the corner of Park and Fifth avenues, about 8:45 p.m. wearing a partial mask and hat. The cashier told officers the suspect told her he had a gun, but she didn’t see one.

A detailed description of the suspect was not listed on the police report, only that he is a man in his 20s, wearing a dark coat, black pants and a red baseball hat.

