David Linwood Wilson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Christian Bible Baptist Church for Mr. David Linwood Wilson, 70, of Youngstown who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at his home with his devoted wife at his side.

Mr. Wilson was born March 18, 1947 in Washington, D.C., a son of John and Rosa R. Mills Wilson.

He was a 1965 graduate of Steubenville High School and attended ITT Technical Institute.

David worked for General Electric for 19 years where he met and fell in love with his wife, Clara. After GE, he worked 28 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier, retiring in 2016.

He was a member of Christian Bible Baptist Church, where sang with the male chorus and was a former trustee.

He had a passion for hotrod cars, enjoyed grilling, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. He especially loved spoiling his wife, children and grandchildren.

David was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memories and to rejoice in his Heavenly peace, his wife, the former Clara Ballinger, whom he married April 24, 1982; three children, Sherise (James) Beacham of Loganville, Georgia, Raymond (Terri) Edwards of Youngstown and Anthony Jones of Lawrenceville, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lila Wilson and Wanda Wilson both of Canton and Susan Wilson of North Carolina; a brother, John W. (Candi) Wilson of Columbus and a host nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gabriel Wilson and two grandchildren, Tiffany and Timothy Lawson.

Visitation will be Friday, March 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

