Deborah Sue (Gordon) Lapin Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Deborah Sue (Gordon) Lapin 51, of Salem, died at 7:31 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born on February 4, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gerald and Glenna Rose (Jackson) Gordon.

Debbie was a homemaker and a 1985 graduate of Salem High School.

She had many friends and had been affectionately called “mother” by many young people and children over the years.

She loved doing crafts and spending time on the phone talking.

Debbie attended the Faith Chapel in Salem and enjoyed singing.

She is survived by her children, Samuel Lapin II and Joshua Lapin both of Salem, Tonya Davenport of Youngstown and Petty Officer, Third Class David Lapin (United States Navy) of Rota, Spain; siblings, Terry (William) Ogle of Vienna, Barbara Gordon and Cindy (Phillip) Lewis both of Salem and Brian (Brenda) Spencer of Washingtonville and three grandchildren, Zakk, Nova and Regan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given to the funeral home to help with the expenses (P.O. Box 113, Salem, Ohio 44460-0113).