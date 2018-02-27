Demolition spree in Campbell long overdue, residents say

The Mahoning County Land Bank has been able to help Campbell seize more than 100 abandoned properties, as well as demolish and renovate dozens

By Published: Updated:
Campbell demolishing blighted homes

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last three years, Campbell has intensified its focus on blight removal and the Mahoning County Land Bank has been a very integral part of that.

So much so, that it’s been able to help Campbell seize more than 100 abandoned properties, demolish more than 50 dilapidated houses and save dozens of homes through renovations.

Seventeen houses have been torn down this month and another 17 are set to be demolished in March.

Neighbors in the area couldn’t be happier.

“Finally, finally after so many years of complaining, it’s finally been done,” Karen Melnick said.

“This is well overdue. People have left Campbell — not because they wanted to, they had no choice. They got tired of rats and bums living in abandoned homes,” Sylvia Lampadarios said.

At a special city council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Nick Phillips and members of the Mahoning County Land Bank talked about how to expand this demolition project.

Just in the last three years, between the city and the land bank, over $2 million worth of blighted properties have been taken down and removed.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s