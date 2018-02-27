Dolores “Dolly” A. Olson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Dolores “Dolly” A. Olson, 90, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 27 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

She was born November 26, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Gertrude Myers Ipe.

Dolly was a member of First Covenant Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, taught Vacation Bible School, was a member of the Rip and Roll Group and was involved in the Bible study group.

She was a member of the Youngstown Country Club and its Ladies Golf Association and Book Club. Dolly was an avid bridge player and enjoyed flower arranging. She and her husband, Bud, enjoyed traveling the world, playing golf and bell ringing for the Salvation Army during holidays.

Dolly’s husband Leonard “Bud” Olson, whom she married June 5, 1948, died, March 31, 2013.

She is survived by her daughter, Debi Nagle of Boardman; her son, Doug Olson of Royal Oak, Michigan; her daughters-in-law, Lauren (Jeff) Olson-Sadlak and Kathy (Jack) Cottrill (Olson) both of Boardman; her sisters, Helen Law of Boardman and Sally Gillies of Southern California; her grandchildren, William (Alexis) Olson, Jessica (Kevin) Mezzanotte, Erika (Brooke) Richardson, Carl Alan Olson, Katie Beth Nagle, Benjamin Nagle and Robert Nagle; her great-grandchildren, Domenic Mezzanotte and Robert Thomas “Bo” Olson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Dolly was preceded in death by her son, Robert Olson.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 31 at 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue in Boardman.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, March 31.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.