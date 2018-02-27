Donald C. Kramer Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Donald C. Kramer of Niles, 85 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 with his family by his side.

Upon entering Heaven, he is now reunited with his wife, Judy Sharlock Kramer of Warren, who passed away in 2012. Don and Judy enjoyed nearly 56 years of marriage together.

He was born on December 10, 1932 in Youngstown, the son of the late Charles and Flora Bowser Kramer.

Don was a January 1952 graduate of Harding High School and upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force in March of 1952. During his four years in the Air Force he served overseas and spent most of his time in Germany.

After returning home from the Air Force, he married Judy L. Sharlock on December 31, 1956 and had three children, Sheri Kramer, Kevin (Donna) Kramer and Dawn Louise Kramer, all of Niles.

After raising his three children and working 32 years at Packard Electric as an artist cutter and retiring in August, 1991, he enjoyed his retirement by golfing, spending time with his wife, Judy and most of all spending time with his two grandsons, Eric and Marc Kramer. Oh, what great memories and experiences he had with both of them. Oh, the stories both of these boys can tell.

Don enjoyed watching and going to many sporting events in which his grandsons played like soccer, basketball and football. He also enjoyed going many years to NASCAR races with his family and also had season tickets to the Cleveland Indians for 13 years.

As years progress so did Don with the most up to date technology. He was very tech savvy. He also enjoyed many hours outdoors, especially in the spring and summer by sitting on his patio, always watering the plants and caring for his granddog, Snowball.

He is also survived by one sister, Donna Petrick of Cortland; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Kramer of Canfield and several nieces and nephew. Also are many special friends that touched his life and who he enjoyed spending time with.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Carl, Ed, Joe, Jane and Alma.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday, March 4 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where funeral services will be Monday, March 5 at 10:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family.

The Kramer family would like to extend their thanks to all of the special doctors, nurses and staff that took care of our father throughout his years. “You gotta quarter?”

