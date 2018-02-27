Glenn S. Singleton Obituary

DAMASCUS, Ohio (Formerly Warren) – Glenn passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. 21 days shy of his 56th birthday.

Glenn was born on March 16, 1962 in Warren, Ohio. He lived most off his life in Damascus, Ohio.

Glenn leaves behind his beloved grandson, ‘Braidyn’; daughter, Shannon of the home and Gayla of Massillon, Ohio; wife, Julie of Alliance; special mother-in-law, Darlene Kelly; parents, Ken and Sharen O’Brock of North Benton; two sisters, Debbie Kachner and her son, Matthew from Akron, Ohio and Dedee and Bill Martin and their children, Brittany and Drew from Shreveport, Louisiana; one brother, David O’Brock and his wife, Triin and their children, Teele and Toomas from the country of Estonia.

Glenn graduated from West Branch High school.

He served our country in the Marine Corp. and was employed at Mac Trailer in Alliance for 15 years.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 3 with funeral following at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

The Salem Honor Guard will be offering military honors at 12:00 noon.

Burial will follow in the Smith Township cemetery in North Benton beside his brother, ‘Billy”.