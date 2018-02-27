Indiana “Indy” Ruger Keys Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Indiana “Indy” Ruger Keys, 19, of 14 Alan Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Indy was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1998 to Douglas Edwin and Dawn Rae (Young) Keys.

He was a 2016 Greenville High School graduate and worked at Anderson Coach & Travel in Greenville.

Indy enjoyed his dog, Yoki, hunting, longboarding, music and being a badass. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, which he held very close to his heart.

Indy is survived by his parents at home. Also surviving are a sister, Samantha Keys of Greenville; paternal grandparents, Judi and Bruce Emrich of Greenville and Larry and Judy Keys of Arizona; maternal grandparents, Maureen and Keith Steuernagel; great-grandmother, Kathleen Donovan; three aunts, Maria Young, Aimee Young (Leigh) and Natalie (Bob) Donovan, all of Pittsburgh; three uncles, Edwin R., Jr. (Lisa) Young of Pittsburgh, William “Willie” (Sherri) Emrich and Jonathan (Lora) Emrich, all of Greenville; also many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edwin R. Young, Sr.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.