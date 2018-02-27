Jeffrey Natoli Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Jeffrey Natoli, 65, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all who crossed his path, died peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at his home in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

He was born in Ohio on January 11, 1953 to Joseph and Beverly Natoli.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Desiree (Cory) Campman of Youngstown; two grandchildren and other family members.

​Jeff had the beautiful blessing of bringing out a smile in those he touched. His laughter, jokes and light-hearted conversations always had a way of bringing out the best in others. Jeff’s loving interaction with children made him a kid’s dream to be around. As a founding member of the musical group Sound Connection, his singing, piano talent and love for music was showcased for many years and remembered by many. Whether in a slow dance while singing “Three Times a Lady” or doing the jitterbug while singing Chubby Checker, Jeff could get the most reluctant person on the dance floor and if you closed your eyes, you felt as if that artist was LIVE and in the room! You could always count on Jeff to take the time and teach someone something. He absolutely loved to learn. From washers in his backyard, to chess in the bedroom, to music in the basement…he always found a way to make anyone smile!​​

“Your memories will sing in our hearts forever”

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine (Stitt) Natoli.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.