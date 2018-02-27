Late week storm will bring 3 weather problems

Our dry stretch is almost over. Tracking a storm that will bring rain, wind and snow late week.

Quiet weather is expected through the night and into the start of your Wednesday.  The next storm system will bring rain, wind and snow to end the week.  Better weather into the weekend.

LATE WEEK STORM

Problem #1 – Rain
Rain will become heavier Thursday.
0.75″ or higher rainfall.

Problem #2 – Wind
Wind gusts will increase late Thursday.
Gusts to 30 – 40 mph possible through Friday.

Problem #3 – Snow
Rain will mix to snow Thursday night.
Snow accumulation possible into Friday morning.
Accumulation is expected to be light.
Snow will be wind driven!

Better weather with more sunshine into the weekend!

