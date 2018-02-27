Late week storm will bring 3 weather problems

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR A QUICK UPDATE ON YOUR FORECAST

Quiet weather is expected through the night and into the start of your Wednesday. The next storm system will bring rain, wind and snow to end the week. Better weather into the weekend.

LATE WEEK STORM

Problem #1 – Rain

Rain will become heavier Thursday.

0.75″ or higher rainfall.

Problem #2 – Wind

Wind gusts will increase late Thursday.

Gusts to 30 – 40 mph possible through Friday.

Problem #3 – Snow

Rain will mix to snow Thursday night.

Snow accumulation possible into Friday morning.

Accumulation is expected to be light.

Snow will be wind driven!

Better weather with more sunshine into the weekend!

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE

THE LATEST ALERTS ARE HERE