Liberty School District hires police officer to serve campus

The new partnership with the Liberty Police Department was announced on Tuesday

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Local School District has hired a police officer to serve the campus.

The new partnership with the police department was announced on Tuesday.

Superintendent Joseph Nohra said the goal of hiring the officer is to keep a safe and secure environment for students, teachers and staff.

“Having an officer on a school campus can prevent problems from happening,” he said. “The relationships between the officer and students and staff will create a positive experience for all with law enforcement.”

