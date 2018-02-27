Man pleads guilty to abandoning pets, leaving 1 to die in Niles

John Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to companion animals

John Patterson, charged with cruelty to animals in Niles.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man pleaded guilty to abandoning his dogs, leaving one of them to die.

John Patterson entered a plea of guilty to two counts of cruelty to companion animals in court on Tuesday.

Police said Patterson left two dogs in his South Cedar Street home without food or water.

The dog that died weighed only 23 pounds. The other dog, a pit bull, weighed 30 pounds.

A veterinarian’s report said both dogs also appeared to have a flea infestation.

Patterson will be sentenced after a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court records.

