Mary E. (King) Rudolph Obituary

February 27, 2018 Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Mary E. (King) Rudolph, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

She was born on July 24, 1956.

Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.