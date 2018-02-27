Naomi L. Blackstone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held Friday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Naomi L. Blackstone, 82, who passed away Tuesday, February 27 at her home.

Naomi was born December 5, 1935, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Walter and Sarah (Torrence) Robaugh.

Naomi was a member of Eagles Aerie 3298.

She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and raising her children. She also loved to bake.

Her husband, Robert E. Blackstone, whom she married June 25, 1955, passed away July 31, 2017.

Naomi will be deeply missed by her six daughters, Roxanne Watkins of Austintown, Kimberly (Tom) Berquist of Austintown, Patricia Cramer of Austintown, Robin Blackstone of Bradenton, Florida, Sheila Cochran of Austintown and Bobbi Jo (Rick) Smith of Austintown; two sisters, Wilma (Bill) Pitt of North Jackson and Bertha (Roy) Hess of Dawson, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Naomi was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dana A. Blackstone and two brothers, Glenn and Geary Robaugh.

Friends may call Thursday, March 1 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

