Pittsburgh, PA (WKBN) – According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Penguins’ goaltender Matt Murray suffered a concussion in practice Monday after getting hit with a puck. The team released the news via their Twitter account on Tuesday.

Coach Sullivan on Murray: "Matt was diagnosed with a concussion. Yesterday he got hit with a puck in practice." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 27, 2018

Murray has struggled with injuries throughout his time in the NHL. This will mark the 5th time in 3 years that he will miss time due to injury.

With 36 wins, and 76 points, the Penguins are currently in 3rd place in Metropolitan Division.