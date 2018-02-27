Poland library closed as crews work on water issue

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland library is closed Tuesday.

Aqua Ohio told the library they are making repairs in the area, and they should expect water service to be interrupted.

Library officials said the library should reopen Wednesday.

