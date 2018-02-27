Police: Newton Falls woman ran man over with SUV

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls woman is facing charges, accused of running a man over with a car.

Police said it happened at the Holiday Inn Express on State Route 5 on Friday morning.

The victim, 23-year-old Tyler Whitacre, told police that Brittany Sullivan hit him with a Subaru Outback. He said they had been staying at the hotel together.

A witness told police that she heard a car flying down the driveway and said she thought she saw feet tumbling out of the bottom of the car. She said she then saw the man fall out of the bottom of the car, so that’s when she called 911.

The witness told police that Whitacre’s leg broke after he was hit.

Police said a search of Sullivan and Whitacre’s hotel room uncovered a glass pipe filled with white residue on the nightstand. Whitacre later admitted to an officer that he used cocaine within an hour before he was hit, according to police.

He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, while Sullivan was charged with felonious assault.

Sullivan was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday, where she is still being held.