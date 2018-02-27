Proposed federal cuts could leave Valley bridges vulnerable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Engineers inspect every bridge in America at least once every year.

Bridges with too much damage, like cracks and rust, are repaired or replaced. Proposed changes at the federal level might make it harder to get dangerous bridges replaced.

That could be a stumbling block for one of the most dangerous bridges in our area, which is situated in Bristol Township.

“We are probably averaging $750,000 a bridge for replacement, plus engineering. That’s just for one bridge,” said Trumbull County Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer.

Right now, the federal government pays up to 80 or 90 percent for some bridge projects. President Trump is proposing to cut that down to 10 or 20 percent, with local governments covering the rest.

If the plan goes through, county engineers all across the country will be hard-pressed to keep up with aging bridges and roads.

“We have to take a hard look at our entire inventory of our infrastructure and see how we manage from here,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson said large projects may never get started, saying it’s difficult even with the 80/20 split.

“Obviously anything less than that is going to make it very difficult to do improvement projects,” Dawson said.

The bridge in Bristol Township is just one across the tri-county area in desperate need of work.

Tune in to WKBN First News at 6 p.m. for a look at how dangerous bridges are and how they are impacting the people who live around them.