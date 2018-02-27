Rally set to stop Warren Italian fest from moving to Niles

Related Coverage Italian Festival attendees find cars dented in Warren parking garage

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rally is planned for Tuesday in the hopes of stopping the Italian-American Festival from moving to Niles.

The annual event is held every August in downtown Warren. It’s been running for 34 years.

The festival’s board is meeting with the Cafaro Company Thursday to talk about moving the festival to the Eastwood Mall complex.

A community rally to keep the festival in Warren is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the gazebo on Courthouse Square in Warren.

On the last night of the festival last year, several cars in the parking deck on Franklin Street were damaged. Residents and business owners say it’s a garage that has seen vandalism problems for years, especially during the Italian Fest, even though security cameras are all around the building.