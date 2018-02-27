Revamped map ensures cyclists have a smooth ride

An updated map of road conditions in the county has been released by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are all dodging potholes on our way out the door this winter, but what about cyclists?

A new map shows updated pavement conditions that are suitable for riders.

An updated map of road conditions in the county has been released by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

The new map shows what routes are suitable for cyclists. On top of road conditions, the bike map shows bike shops, bus shelters, and bus stops.

There was a lot that went into making this map. Eastgate got input from local cyclists, engineers, community members, and advisors.

“It shows what roads are suitable for cycling, depending on whether you are a beginning cyclist or an intermediate or more advanced,” said Bethany Krzys, Eastgate spokesperson. “We also looked at analysis models like traffic volume, truck traffic, road width, shoulder width, pavement conditions. All of those are factored in to see whether a road was comfortable for cyclists or not.”

This map is an updated version of what was released in 2012. That year, Eastgate printed 1,500 copies and they were gone in three months. This year they printed 2,700 and all are spoken for.

This map is an updated version of what was released in 2012. That year Eastgate printed 1,500 copies of the map and they were gone in three months. This year they printed 2,700 copies and all of them have been delivered.

You can pick up a map at a local cycle shop. The maps will also be available online starting next week.

