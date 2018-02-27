Richard W. “Earl” Ehrlich, Jr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Richard W. “Earl” Ehrlich, Jr. of Sharon passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2018, in the Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 60.

Mr. Ehrlich was born March 12, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a son of Richard W. Ehrlich, Sr. and Betty Ann (Matters) Ehrlich.

He attended the former St. Joseph Parochial Grade School and was a 1975 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage.

Earl was employed by Sharon Regional Health System for more than ten years and previously worked as an auto body repair specialist.

He was a former member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon and loved watching the Pittsburgh Penguin hockey games.

He is survived by a sister, Susan Cairns and her husband, Robert, of Chester Gap, Virginia and their children, Michael, Mindy and Robert; brother, George Ehrlich and his wife, Mary (Mack), of Manassas, Virginia and their children, Geoffrey, Catherine and Colleen and a sister-in-law, Ada Ehrlich, Sharpsville and her daughter, Valerie.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Matthew Ehrlich.

There are no calling hours.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.