Robert B. Town Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Robert B. Town, 56, of Brookfield, passed away Tuesday evening, February 27, 2018 at Signature Health Care of Warren, following his fight with cancer.

He was born August 30, 1961 in Warren, a son of Lee R. and Alice P. (Vaughn) Town.

Robert was a 1979 graduate of Lakeview High School and was employed as a truck driver for most of his adult life.

He most recently drove a mixer truck for City Concrete in Youngstown.

He is survived by one sister, Kimberly J. (Randy) Baker, of Cortland; a brother, Jeffrey L. Town; fiancée, Cindy Town of Verona, Pennsylvania and a good friend of 27 years, Irvin Curtis of Bristol.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Town are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.