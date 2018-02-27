Rosemarie A. Ferney Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Private services were held for Rosemarie A. Ferney, 77, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Tuesday, February 27. She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings. She was much loved and will be sadly missed each and every moment. She gave so much of her time, love and energy and never asked for anything in return.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Todd Michael Scheetz.

Any material contributions should be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Rosemarie’s memory.