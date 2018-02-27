Springfield High School student charged with making school threat

The threatening note was found on the bathroom wall on Monday

Parents of Springfield High School students were notified Tuesday of a reported threat at the school.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 15-year-old Springfield High School student has been arrested, accused of writing a threatening message.

The student is now in the custody of the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of inducing panic and criminal mischief.

The note was found on the bathroom wall on Monday, and a one call went out to parents informing them of the situation.

Springfield Local Schools Superintendent Thomas Yazvac said the charges came after an investigation by staff members and the school resource officer.

“A big thanks to the Springfield Township Police Department for offering additional officers to help in the investigation and alleviate any fears associated with this incident. Also, thanks to the New Middletown Police Department for providing an extra presence at our schools,” he wrote in a letter to parents and the community.

The incident is just one of several following threats made at various local school districts. Those threats started shortly after a shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead and parents across the country on edge.

