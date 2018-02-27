Trumbull County indictments: February 27, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 27, 2018:
Katherine Lemaster: Three counts of tampering with records and grand theft
Tamicka Simmons: Theft and tampering with records
Anika Money Sweet Waters: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Lakisha Bohanon: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Kadajah Price: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Michael W. Anthony: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of drugs and OVI
Samantha N. Stiltner: Aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence
Tanner Austin Fulcher: Breaking and entering
Donald Frank Painter aka “Shorty”: Six counts of rape
Cynthia Jane Ojeda: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs
Michael B. Strohmeyer, II: Theft
Robert John Smith: Four counts of forgery, forging identification cards or selling or distributing forged identification cards
Melvin Vincent White: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Darryl Van Jackson: Two counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping
Mark Edward Blessing, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Todd Mitchell Bradley: Domestic violence and felonious assault
William Harold Hughes: Breaking and entering and tampering with coin machines
Michael James Lowery: Breaking and entering
Cassandra L. George: Assault, two counts of harassment with a bodily substance and resisting arrest
Brandon M. Hanek: Breaking and entering and two counts of petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering and criminal trespass
Joshua M. Taylor Gilmore: Breaking and entering and two counts of petty theft
Mason C. Powers: Breaking and entering
Jeremiah J. Medley: Burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Robert G. Floyd: Breaking and entering and tampering with evidence
Robert John Smith: Two counts of forgery and theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
