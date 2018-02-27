Trumbull County indictments: February 27, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on February 27, 2018:

Katherine Lemaster: Three counts of tampering with records and grand theft

Tamicka Simmons: Theft and tampering with records

Anika Money Sweet Waters: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Lakisha Bohanon: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Kadajah Price: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Michael W. Anthony: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of drugs and OVI

Samantha N. Stiltner: Aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Tanner Austin Fulcher: Breaking and entering

Donald Frank Painter aka “Shorty”: Six counts of rape

Cynthia Jane Ojeda: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs

Michael B. Strohmeyer, II: Theft

Robert John Smith: Four counts of forgery, forging identification cards or selling or distributing forged identification cards

Melvin Vincent White: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Darryl Van Jackson: Two counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping

Mark Edward Blessing, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Todd Mitchell Bradley: Domestic violence and felonious assault

William Harold Hughes: Breaking and entering and tampering with coin machines

Michael James Lowery: Breaking and entering

Cassandra L. George: Assault, two counts of harassment with a bodily substance and resisting arrest

Brandon M. Hanek: Breaking and entering and two counts of petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering and criminal trespass

Joshua M. Taylor Gilmore: Breaking and entering and two counts of petty theft

Mason C. Powers: Breaking and entering

Jeremiah J. Medley: Burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Robert G. Floyd: Breaking and entering and tampering with evidence

Robert John Smith: Two counts of forgery and theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.