West Branch seeking back-to-back District crowns

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7 pm (10 pm on MyYTV tape delay)

Howland (18-6) vs. West Branch (24-0)

Team Profiles

Howland

Scoring Offense: 54.2

Scoring Defense: 40.0

…Alex Ochman scored a team-high 11 points in Howland’s 35-24 win over Struthers in the District Semifinal. Mackenzie Maze and Gabby Hartzell each added 10 for the victorious Tigers. This season, Howland is 10-0 when holding their opponents to less than 40 points in a contest. When their foes reach 50-points, the Lady Tigers are 2-4.

Two years ago, Howland fell in the Austintown District Final to Lakeview – 47-40. This is Howland’s 3rd trip to the District Final in the past 6 years (2012, 2016, 2018). In 2008, the Tigers were in Solon in Division I when they last won the District Championship. Howland knocked off Shaker Heights (50-38) to win the crown. Alexa Williams led the charge with 18 points while Kelly Barzak scored 15. Coach John Diehl’s group went onto defeat Mayfield – 49-42 – in the Sweet 16 before being ousted in overtime (43-35) by Boardman at the Canton Civic Center.

Lady Tigers’ Results

Feb. 26 – Tigers 35 Struthers 24*

Feb. 22 – Tigers 61 Ravenna 37*

Feb. 19 – Tigers 61 Brookfield 26

Feb. 10 – Hoover 42 Tigers 33

Feb. 3 – Fitch 45 Tigers 37

Jan. 31 – Tigers 51 Harding 34

Jan. 27 – Tigers 43 Boardman 29

Jan. 24 – Tigers 70 Lakeview 41

Jan. 17 – Tigers 60 East 22

Jan. 13 – Canfield 53 Tigers 49

Jan. 10 – Tigers 47 Niles 17

Jan. 6 – Tigers 46 Fitch 45

Jan. 3 – Tigers 58 Harding 46

Dec. 30 – Tigers 65 Louisville 51

Dec. 23 – Tigers 53 Geneva 41

Dec. 20 – Tigers 67 Boardman 31

Dec. 18 – Tigers 51 Poland 42

Dec. 13 – Tigers 68 Jefferson 39

Dec. 9 – Struthers 54 Tigers 43

Dec. 6 – Canfield 68 Tigers 65

Dec. 2 – Tigers 53 Kenston 48

Nov. 29 – Tigers 65 East 15

Nov. 25 – South Range 55 Tigers 51

Nov. 24 – Tigers 69 Lakeview 54

-*Post-season

West Branch

Scoring Offense: 56.9

Scoring Defense: 29.9

… Leading 22-17 at halftime over Poland in the District Semifinal, the Lady Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 25-8 to finish the contest. Natalie Zuchowski posted a team-high 21 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Kayla Hovorka added 13 points and 6 assists. In 10 of West Branch’s last 11 games, they’ve held the opposition to 35-points or less. Only Marlington (50), Louisville (41) and Canton South (40) have been able to post 40 points against the Warriors this season.

Over the last 5 years, West Branch has registered a 15-1 mark in the Austintown District. The Lady Warriors finished off the Northeastern Buckeye Conference with back-to-back league titles (2017 & 2018) in their final two seasons of play.

Lady Warriors’ Results

Feb. 26 – Warriors 47 Poland 25*

Feb. 22 – Warriors 47 Southeast 18*

Feb. 14 – Warriors 64 Lakeview 31

Feb. 10 – Warriors 60 Fairless 34

Feb. 7 – Warriors 57 Louisville 21

Feb. 5 – Warriors 51 Marlington 38

Feb. 3 – Warriors 70 Alliance 13

Jan. 31 – Warriors 65 Hathaway Brown 35

Jan. 29 – Warriors 56 Garrettsville Garfield 28

Jan. 27 – Warriors 39 Carrollton 30

Jan. 22 – Warriors 54 Fitch 32

Jan. 20 – Warriors 58 Salem 36

Jan. 17 – Warriors 65 Minerva 23

Jan. 10 – Warriors 63 Canton South 40

Jan. 6 – Warriors 59 Louisville 41

Jan. 3 – Warriors 67 Alliance 12

Dec. 28 – Warriors 49 Mentor 36

Dec. 18 – Warriors 55 Salem 32

Dec. 16 – Warriors 47 Carrollton 21

Dec. 9 – Warriors 60 Minerva 25

Dec. 6 – Warriors 53 Canton South 34

Dec. 4 – Warriors 65 Marlington 50

Nov. 29 – Warriors 55 Canfield 36

Nov. 25 – Warriors 59 Ravenna 26

*-Post-season

Austintown Tournament Results

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17

Southeast 53 Lakeview 41

Ursuline 60 Crestwood 41

Ravenna 49 Niles 42

Mooney 47 Hubbard 26

Sectional Final, Feb. 22

West Branch 47 Southeast 18

Poland 50 Ursuline 49

Howland 61 Ravenna 37

Struthers 47 Mooney 35

District Semifinal, Feb. 26

West Branch 47 Poland 25

Howland 35 Struthers 24

District Championship, Mar. 1

Howland vs. West Branch

West Branch/Howland winner will face the Nordonia District champion (Laurel or St. Vincent-St. Mary) on March 6 at 6:15 pm at Barberton High School in the Regional Semifinal

District Championship Results

2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50

2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40

2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29

2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42

2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37

2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40

2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25

2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54

2009 – Canfield 53 Salem 45

2008 – Canfield 36 Salem 30

2007 – Rayen 62 Howland 51

2006 – Howland 49 Salem 30

2005 – Rayen 51 Salem 33

2004 – Salem 60 Hubbard 42