West Branch seeking back-to-back District crowns

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7 pm (10 pm on MyYTV tape delay)
Howland (18-6) vs. West Branch (24-0)
Team Profiles
Howland
Scoring Offense: 54.2
Scoring Defense: 40.0
…Alex Ochman scored a team-high 11 points in Howland’s 35-24 win over Struthers in the District Semifinal. Mackenzie Maze and Gabby Hartzell each added 10 for the victorious Tigers. This season, Howland is 10-0 when holding their opponents to less than 40 points in a contest. When their foes reach 50-points, the Lady Tigers are 2-4.
Two years ago, Howland fell in the Austintown District Final to Lakeview – 47-40. This is Howland’s 3rd trip to the District Final in the past 6 years (2012, 2016, 2018). In 2008, the Tigers were in Solon in Division I when they last won the District Championship. Howland knocked off Shaker Heights (50-38) to win the crown. Alexa Williams led the charge with 18 points while Kelly Barzak scored 15. Coach John Diehl’s group went onto defeat Mayfield – 49-42 – in the Sweet 16 before being ousted in overtime (43-35) by Boardman at the Canton Civic Center.
Lady Tigers’ Results
Feb. 26 – Tigers 35 Struthers 24*
Feb. 22 – Tigers 61 Ravenna 37*
Feb. 19 – Tigers 61 Brookfield 26
Feb. 10 – Hoover 42 Tigers 33
Feb. 3 – Fitch 45 Tigers 37
Jan. 31 – Tigers 51 Harding 34
Jan. 27 – Tigers 43 Boardman 29
Jan. 24 – Tigers 70 Lakeview 41
Jan. 17 – Tigers 60 East 22
Jan. 13 – Canfield 53 Tigers 49
Jan. 10 – Tigers 47 Niles 17
Jan. 6 – Tigers 46 Fitch 45
Jan. 3 – Tigers 58 Harding 46
Dec. 30 – Tigers 65 Louisville 51
Dec. 23 – Tigers 53 Geneva 41
Dec. 20 – Tigers 67 Boardman 31
Dec. 18 – Tigers 51 Poland 42
Dec. 13 – Tigers 68 Jefferson 39
Dec. 9 – Struthers 54 Tigers 43
Dec. 6 – Canfield 68 Tigers 65
Dec. 2 – Tigers 53 Kenston 48
Nov. 29 – Tigers 65 East 15
Nov. 25 – South Range 55 Tigers 51
Nov. 24 – Tigers 69 Lakeview 54
-*Post-season
West Branch
Scoring Offense: 56.9
Scoring Defense: 29.9
… Leading 22-17 at halftime over Poland in the District Semifinal, the Lady Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 25-8 to finish the contest. Natalie Zuchowski posted a team-high 21 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Kayla Hovorka added 13 points and 6 assists. In 10 of West Branch’s last 11 games, they’ve held the opposition to 35-points or less. Only Marlington (50), Louisville (41) and Canton South (40) have been able to post 40 points against the Warriors this season.
Over the last 5 years, West Branch has registered a 15-1 mark in the Austintown District. The Lady Warriors finished off the Northeastern Buckeye Conference with back-to-back league titles (2017 & 2018) in their final two seasons of play.
Lady Warriors’ Results
Feb. 26 – Warriors 47 Poland 25*
Feb. 22 – Warriors 47 Southeast 18*
Feb. 14 – Warriors 64 Lakeview 31
Feb. 10 – Warriors 60 Fairless 34
Feb. 7 – Warriors 57 Louisville 21
Feb. 5 – Warriors 51 Marlington 38
Feb. 3 – Warriors 70 Alliance 13
Jan. 31 – Warriors 65 Hathaway Brown 35
Jan. 29 – Warriors 56 Garrettsville Garfield 28
Jan. 27 – Warriors 39 Carrollton 30
Jan. 22 – Warriors 54 Fitch 32
Jan. 20 – Warriors 58 Salem 36
Jan. 17 – Warriors 65 Minerva 23
Jan. 10 – Warriors 63 Canton South 40
Jan. 6 – Warriors 59 Louisville 41
Jan. 3 – Warriors 67 Alliance 12
Dec. 28 – Warriors 49 Mentor 36
Dec. 18 – Warriors 55 Salem 32
Dec. 16 – Warriors 47 Carrollton 21
Dec. 9 – Warriors 60 Minerva 25
Dec. 6 – Warriors 53 Canton South 34
Dec. 4 – Warriors 65 Marlington 50
Nov. 29 – Warriors 55 Canfield 36
Nov. 25 – Warriors 59 Ravenna 26
*-Post-season
Austintown Tournament Results
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 17
Southeast 53 Lakeview 41
Ursuline 60 Crestwood 41
Ravenna 49 Niles 42
Mooney 47 Hubbard 26
Sectional Final, Feb. 22
West Branch 47 Southeast 18
Poland 50 Ursuline 49
Howland 61 Ravenna 37
Struthers 47 Mooney 35
District Semifinal, Feb. 26
West Branch 47 Poland 25
Howland 35 Struthers 24
District Championship, Mar. 1
Howland vs. West Branch
West Branch/Howland winner will face the Nordonia District champion (Laurel or St. Vincent-St. Mary) on March 6 at 6:15 pm at Barberton High School in the Regional Semifinal
District Championship Results
2017 – West Branch 55 Southeast 50
2016 – Lakeview 47 Howland 40
2015 – West Branch 55 Field 29
2014 – West Branch 47 Struthers 42
2013 – Canfield 40 West Branch 37
2012 – Canfield 42 West Branch 40
2011 – Struthers 42 West Branch 25
2010 – Struthers 59 Salem 54
2009 – Canfield 53 Salem 45
2008 – Canfield 36 Salem 30
2007 – Rayen 62 Howland 51
2006 – Howland 49 Salem 30
2005 – Rayen 51 Salem 33
2004 – Salem 60 Hubbard 42