Youngstown crime activity: Thief targets Youngstown church

Tuesday, Feb. 20

3:50 p.m. – E. Evergreen Avenue, Chad Little, 33, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Police said when they searched Little, they found a large bulge in his buttocks area. Officers said Little voluntarily removed the items from his pants and turned over 90 to 100 bindles of heroin, 14 bags of crack cocaine and five Oxycontin pills — all packaged for sale. They also found $2,939 in cash.

7:38 p.m. – 1800 block of Oak Hill Ave., a representative from Mount Calvary Church told police that someone took eight wireless microphones and a hard drive from the church on Sunday. The representative also said her cell phone was stolen, but she was able to track it down to a man who said he bought it from someone else. Police are investigating a suspect.

9:16 p.m. – 300 block of W. Federal St., Clifford Parks, 54, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Parks was creating “problems” with the driver of a Greyhound bus. Officers asked Parks to get off of the bus so they could talk. Parks said the vending machine ate his money and he was upset, according to the report. He also told police that the security guard refunded him the money out of his own pocket, but police said Clifford continued to yell at the bus driver and security guard. Police noted in the report that Clifford’s breath smelled of alcohol and that he refused to leave the area.

Friday, Feb. 23

8 p.m. – Catalina Ave., an 81-year-old woman told police that she hired a man to remodel the bathroom of her home. She said she usually locks her bedroom door when the handyman is there doing work, but on Friday she did not. When the handyman left, she said she found that several pieces of jewelry, valued at over $4,000, and coins were missing from her bedroom and that her dresser drawers had been ransacked.

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:30 a.m. – 200 block of Front St., Fiona Rhodes, 30, was charged with driving under an OVI suspension, open container, resisting arrest, having drug paraphernalia, drug possession and obstructing official business. According to a police report, officers found Rhodes passed out behind the wheel of her running car. Officers said they found an open bottle of wine and marijuana in the car and noted that Rhodes smelled heavily of alcohol. Officers said Rhodes became combative when she awoke and fought with them, kicking the police cruiser and screaming obscenities at them. She was taken to the Youngstown Police Station where she refused a breath test, the report stated. Her father picked her up.

7:56 a.m. – 500 block of Mahoning Ave., Joshua Santiago, 26, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic. According to police, Santiago was inside Community Kitchen, where 30 people were eating, and pulled a knife from his waistband. Police said Santiago was misled by a person at his group home who told him another person was threatening him. They said Santiago was sticking up for the person he thought was being harassed. Police said Santiago threw down the knife when ordered to do so but told officers at the police station that the next time he would not hesitate to commit suicide by police officer, according to the police report.

3:35 p.m. – Market Street, Richard Watkins, 29, and Travis Hackett, 26, were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, police found marijuana on Watkins. Hackett, who was a passenger in the car, resisted police and became combative during a search after police saw a bulge in his pants they considered consistent with the concealment of drugs, according to the report. Police said they saw a white powder falling from his pant leg. Police also reported finding a bag of crack cocaine between Hackett’s feet where he was sitting in the back of the police cruiser.

6 p.m. – 200 block of E. Midlothian Boulevard, James Reed, 19, was charged with aggravated trespass, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they saw Reed running down the street covered in blood. Officers ordered Reed to stop, but he charged the officer in an aggressive manner and resisted arrest, the report stated. Officers were finally able to get Reed under control and called for an ambulance. A man then approached police and said he saw Reed throwing things at his dog, which was tied up outside of his house. The man said he told Reed to stop and ordered him off of his property but said Reed started screaming at him and would not leave. The man said he went inside his house, got a gun and ordered Reed to leave again, which he did not and charged the victim who then said he fired one shot into the ground.

8:47 p.m. – 500 block of Clyde St., Dana Wallace, 36, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession and failure to comply with a police signal. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Wallace over for an expired registration on Interstate 680, but he took off and drove onto Route 62 and then onto US-422, traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic. Police say Wallace then drove onto N. Wirt Boulevard and then Fairgreen Avenue, where he crashed. Police say he then ran but was caught a short time later. Police reported finding marijuana on Wallace and crack cocaine in the area where he was arrested.

11:02 p.m. – E. Florida Avenue, Rodrigue Jefferson, 39, was charged with drug possession and driving without a valid license. Police found marijuana in Jefferson’s pocket and inside of his car, according to a police report.

Sunday, Feb. 25

6:48 p.m. – South Avenue, Francisco Alicea, 56, was charged with OVI. According to police, Alicea struck the back of another car at the intersection of E. Judson Avenue. Police found Alicea to be unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. Officers noted in the report that Alicea’s alcohol breath test was .054, under the legal limit of .08, but said they found three pill bottles in the car containing Seroquel.

Monday, Feb. 26

8:40 p.m. – 300 Park Ave., police say a man walked into the CVS at the corner of Park and Fifth avenues wearing a partial mask and hat. The cashier told officers that the robber told her he had a gun, but she didn’t see one. Police say the man got away with about $300.

9:11 p.m. – E. Myrtle Avenue, David Johnson, 33, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Officers said they felt a bulge in Johnson’s buttocks area and he admitted to them that he had “pills” on him. Officers found 10 oxycodone pills, a bag of cocaine and a bag of crack cocaine, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: