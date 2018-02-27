Youngstown man accused of stabbing, strangling girlfriend appears in court

JeShawn Elliott appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing his former girlfriend last summer and then driving her body to western New York state remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

Elliott was indicted earlier this month in the stabbing death of Anvia Mickens in August.

He was arrested by police in Niagara Falls who discovered the victim’s body in the trunk of Elliott’s car.

Autopsy results reveal she was stabbed 23 times and strangled.

He’s due back in court next month.

