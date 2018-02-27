Youngstown man hopes his app will change local food delivery

Jay White started GrubDom.com, comparing his idea to how people get a ride with Uber or Lyft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ordering take-out food isn’t a new concept, but a Youngstown man wants to change the way you do it.

Jay White started GrubDom.com. He compares his idea to how people get a ride with Uber or Lyft.

Through the company, you can order your favorite food from home, even if the restaurant doesn’t typically deliver. The food is then delivered to your doorstep.

White said the point is to have one website for customers to see different options around them.

“Sometimes, you want something a little bit more quaint, something a little bit off the beaten path, so this is also serving as a restaurant discovery,” he said.

You can search by cuisine, by dish, restaurant name and even by city name.

It’s free for customers to join and restaurants to use; the company makes money by taking a small percentage of orders.

White will hire drivers to do the delivering and others to handle sales.

Right now, the website is up in beta form.

The list of restaurants will be up on the Grubdom website next week, and the mobile app will be available in two weeks.

“It’s fully functional now,” he said. “Restaurants can go and sign themselves up, enter in their menu or contact us if they don’t want to enter in their menu.”

The concept isn’t completely new.

Uber Eats and GrubHub are two national companies that do this, but they don’t do business here.

“I just see a lot of digital convenience like Uber for ride-sharing also with food ordering,” White said.

White knows that it will be a challenge to reach some older generations, but he’s hoping GrubDom can become a place they’ll look for new restaurants.

You can find more information about the app at www.grubdom.com.

