Arthur H. Zabel, Jr. Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Arthur H. Zabel, Jr., son of the late Arthur H. and Helen Zabel, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Born in 1923, Art grew up in Youngstown and graduated from South High School.

He then enlisted in the Army during WWIl where he received the American & Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon for outstanding service while stationed in Alaska.

Art then attended Ohio State University and in 1946 went to work with his father at The W.C. Zabel Co. and served as president of the company from 1973-1985.

In 1947 he married the love of his life, the late Margery Ann and together they raised their children, Barbara (Craig) of Elmore, Ohio, Janis (Fred) Meyer of Mesa, Arizona and Kurt (Carol) Zabel of Boardman, Ohio.

Always the jokester, Art shared many a tall tale and songs with his grandchildren, Jessica, Beverly, Jamie, Chris, Ryan, Brad and Lindsay. Art loved to spend time with and talk about his great-grandchildren, Nekyla, Mary, Cole, Allison, Chase, Mason, Anna, Luke and Canaan.

Art and Marge were married for 69 years and very grateful for their life rich with family and friends.

Strong in faith, Art was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church where he served in many different capacities and most recently a member of Heritage Presbyterian in Poland.

Art had happy memories as a youth at Camp Fitch and later with his family at Family Camp. He served on the Board of Trustees for Camp Fitch. A lifelong member of Kiwanis, Art had a charitable nature and always willing to help someone that needed a leg up.

A celebration of a life well lived will be Monday, March 5 at Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Lane in Boardman.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 5 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to YMCA Camp Fitchn 17 N. Champion Street, Youngstown, OH 44501.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.