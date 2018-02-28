Bernadette Treece Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Pastor Bernadette Treece will be held Friday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church with Bishop C.M. Jenkins officiating.

Mrs. Treece departed this life Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center.

Mrs. Treece was born December 1, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of William “Buddy” G. and Roberta Patterson Thompson.

She was a 1979 graduate of North High School and received her master’s degree from Liberty University.

She was formerly employed as a 911 supervisor for the Mahoning County Police Department.

She faithfully served as an associate pastor at the Grace Evangelistic Temple Church along with her devoted husband, Pastor Tyrone Treece.

She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Pastor Tyrone Treece whom she married July 6, 1985; her loving daughter, Aja Rae Treece; her siblings, Linda M. (Calvin) Penny, Brenda (Dwain) McGee, Roberta”Fran” (Charles) Townsend, David (Juanita) Thompson, William “Jerry” (Beatrice) Thompson, Derayland (Caprice) Garner, Sr., Doris (Reginald) Hamilton, Rene Tomlinson and Michael (Tonya) Tate; her father-in-law, George R. (Delores) Treece; her mother-in-law, LaVerne (Reginald) Wallace; her sister-in-law, Kim R. Treece; her brothers-in-law, Stanford (Connie) Treece and Mark (Mary)Treece; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, David and Marie Wright Thompson and Lola Hensley and her niece, Shannon Robinson.

Friends may call Thursday, March 8 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.