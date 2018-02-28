Betty W. McKibben Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Betty W. McKibben, age 93, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Betty was born November 16, 1924 in Kilgore, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Marie James Wile.

Betty graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1942 and attended Kent State University.

Betty was proud to earn her pilots license in her early 20’s.

She married John C. McKibben, Sr. in September 1948 and was married to John for 59 years until his passing in 2007.

Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Warren where she served as an elder, Stephen’s Minister and on various committees.

For over 30 years, Betty was a volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on the children’s floor. She also was a volunteer for the Packard Museum and the Trumbull County Historical Society. She was a proud recipient of the J.M. Taylor Volunteer of the Year Award. She was a member and served as a Director of Operations at the Warren Olympic Club for many years.

In later years of her life she was a resident at Lake Vista in Cortland.

Memories of Betty will be carried on by sons, John C. (Esther) McKibben, Jr., Southington and Richard J. McKibben, Westminster, Maryland; daughter, Jill A. (John) Walsh, Marcellus, New York; sister, Shirley Duffey, Rockwall, Texas; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Marie Wile as well as husband, John C. McKibben, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Anne McKibben.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, 246 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44483. Rev. Rusty Cowden will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Co. Please visit www.McFarland-BarbeeCares.com to send condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church.