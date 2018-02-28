Boardman crime activity: Woman says unknown man kicked in her apartment door

Thursday, Feb. 22

6:10 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman reported that her elderly landlord grabbed her and kissed her against her will after she helped him move a stove.

10:20 a.m. – 100 block of Stadium Dr., a 10-year-old student was charged with assault after reports that the student kicked a teacher.

12:15 p.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., police arrested a 14-year-old Boardman High School student and charged him with inducing panic. Police say the student talked to someone about “bringing a gun to school and shooting a bunch of people.” The student didn’t have any weapons in his home. Police say the student admitted to school officials that he made the statements but said he wouldn’t actually do it.

Friday, Feb. 23

12:54 a.m. – Lake Park Rd., north of South Ave., Edthaniel Tarver, 42, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, reckless operation and display of license plates. Police said Tarver was driving 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. He failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content of .166, double the legal limit of .08, according to a police report. Police said Tarver was mad that he was being arrested and shouted that he hoped his OVI would help pay to repair the potholes, later telling an officer, “You’re a f***ing pothole.” A passenger, Ikequiala Thomas, 29, of Youngstown, was arrested on a warrant for failure to obey a court order.

1:04 a.m. – Lake Park Rd. at South Ave., Jerry Merchant, 46, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and open container. Police said Merchant admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to a traffic stop. He had a blood-alcohol content of .220, according to a police report. Police said an empty bottle of vodka was found in a lunchbox in the vehicle.

8:12 a.m. – 5900 block of Applecrest Dr., Danielle Williams, 22, arrested and charged with endangering children, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called after reports that a baby could be heard from the street crying inside of a home. Police said an officer rang the doorbell and knocked several times, but no one came to the door. After finding a door unlocked, the officer went inside to check on the crying baby and reported finding marijuana, pipes and a digital scale on the dining room table. Police said the child’s mother then came downstairs and made a comment that she “passed out.” Police said the basement was covered with dog feces and urine.

11:53 a.m. – Midlothian Blvd., Raymond Petrus, 52, of Poland, arrested and charged with OVI, failure to control and possession of drugs. Police said Petrus drove off road, through a wooden neighborhood sign, across a median and hit a pole before stopping by a house. Police said Petrus admitted to having a drink earlier and said he was on numerous medications. He failed a field sobriety test but refused to take a breath test, according to a police report. Police said marijuana was found in his coat pocket and center console of the vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – 1100 block of Donation Ave., Youngstown, Welsey Howell, 49, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault and domestic violence charges. Police said the charges stem from a fight earlier that evening in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse. A relative of Howell’s told police that Howell punched and choked him after an argument until he was unconscious. A manager at the restaurant reported witnessing the attack.

Saturday, Feb. 24

5:03 p.m. – US-224 and Vineland Place, Miranda Snow, 23, of Mercer, Pa., arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a sentencing hearing and charged with identity fraud, obstructing official business and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said during a traffic stop, Snow had a crack pipe between her legs and lied about her identity. Tracy McNelly, 24, of Austintown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after police reported finding another crack pipe near his seat. McNelly said the pipe didn’t belong to him.

Sunday, Feb. 25

1:30 a.m. – 6700 block of Tippecanoe Rd., James Edwards, III, 31, of Lauren, Maryland, charged with burglary. A woman said Edwards, who she doesn’t know, kicked open the door to her apartment and walked inside, carrying two fire extinguishers. She said she asked Edwards what he wanted, and he mumbled and handed her a fire extinguisher. Scared, the woman called 911, at which time she said Edwards looked at her phone, said, “take me to jail” and walked outside. Police said at some point, he sprayed fire extinguishers in the hallway of the apartment complex and was held down by other tenants. Police said Edwards was incoherent and smelled like alcohol when he was arrested.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

9:11 a.m. – 8500 block of Ivy Hill Dr., reported theft of handguns and jewelry during a home burglary.

8:45 p.m. – 7100 block of Lockwood Blvd., the owner of Fast Track reported that a man yelled profanities at him after he confronted him about trying to leave with a bottle of “Hemp Bombs” without paying. He said the suspect made threats to get him “deported” and shut down the business.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: