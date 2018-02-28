Canfield holds off Perry by a point, advances to Sectional Finals

The Cardinals move on to play Canton McKinley Saturday in a Division I Sectional Final matchup.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team defeated Massillon Perry, 60-59 Wednesday in a Division I Sectional Semifinal at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and went into halftime on top, 30-27. The second half proved to be just as close, as the Panthers had a shot to win with four seconds left. In the end, Canfield held on for a one point win in their tournament opener.

Ian McGraw led the way with 20 points for the Cardinals. Connor Crogan added 13 points in the win, while Ben Shapiro finished with 11 points.

6th-seeded Canfield (15-8) advances to play #3 Canton McKinley Saturday in the Sectional Finals. Tipoff set for 7 PM at Canton McKinley Senior High School.

