Cindy L. Ferrall Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel for Cindy L. Ferrall, 61, who passed away Wednesday morning, February 28 at Hospice House.

Cindy was born December 12, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Jessie (Russell) Fry.

Cindy was a 1974 graduate of Chaney High School and received an associate degree from Youngstown State University.

She was a claims specialist for the Bureau of Workman’s Compensation.

Cindy had a passion for music and played in the Canfield Community Band. She enjoyed collecting anything Coca Cola and Department 56. Cindy also enjoyed swimming and going on the bike trail.

Her greatest love was for her family and spending time with them. Her willingness to help others and to be there whenever she was needed. She will be deeply missed.

Cindy leaves the love of her life, her husband, Michael C. Ferrall, whom she married April 23, 1988; two daughters, Katie (Michael DeMarco) Ferrall and Kelsey Ferrall, both of Youngstown; a stepson, Sean M. (Megan) Ferrall, of Columbiana; two grandchildren, Sean Ferrall, Jr. and Evee Ferall; a sister, Karen Hunt of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, John Mazzucco of Poland; a niece, Carrie Mazzucco and a nephew, John Mazzucco, Jr.

Cindy was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Mazzucco.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 5 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel prior to services.

Material contributions may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

