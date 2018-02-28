Daryl D. Norris Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be a memorial service held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location), with the Very Rev. Gregory Fedor V.F. officiating for Daryl D. Norris, 67, of Austintown, who passed away on Wednesday afternoon, February 28, 2018 with his loving family by his side.

Daryl will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his sense of humor, generosity and big heart.

He was born September 1, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Maxine (Varner) Norris and was a lifelong area resident.

Daryl had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling across the country as a truck driver for over 48 years, reading the newspaper and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching game shows and sporting events on TV and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memoires his children, Harold Norris of Las Vegas, Nevada, Megan Norris and Justina Norris both of Cleveland; a brother Rodney “Chey” (Dorothy “Dodie”) Norris of Youngstown; a sister, Brenda “Bendy” Cook of Hubbard and his former wife, Mary Jo Norris along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Norris and Charlie Varner; a sister, Marilyn “Sis” Cook and a nephew, Robert “Bobby” Cook.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 12:00 – 1:55 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

