Don Ream Burbacher Obituary

FORT MYERS, Flordia – A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home celebrated by Rev. Dwight Bowers for Don Brubacher, 70, who passed away on Wednesday, February 28 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Don Ream Burbacher was born on August 5, 1947 in Zanesville, Ohio. He was the oldest of seven children, born to Don Howard and Lois Mae Ream Burbacher.

Don grew up in Columbus Ohio. He lived on Ontario Street where kids were abundant and there was plenty of fun to be had. He played pee wee football but his love was baseball. His brother Brad recalls that Don caught some of the fastest pitches in their league. Don’s family moved to Toledo, Ohio during his early high school years. He acquired wrestling knowledge and skills and a true love of the sport. When the family moved back to Columbus, he was instrumental in the development of the wrestling team at the new Brookhaven High. He led by example and earned the title of Columbus city wrestling champion for his weight division in 1965, his senior year.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army following his family’s tradition of service to our country. He was stationed in South Korea on the DMZ.

Upon returning to Columbus, he joined his father in their family grocery business. He was loved by employees and customers alike for his honesty and integrity.

He was an avid Ohio State fan. His enthusiasm for the Buckeyes was well known by all those knew him.

He met his wife, Donna Sova in 1970. They were married October 21, 1972. Three sons followed, Joe, Matt and Brady.

He earned a business degree from Bliss College in Columbus.

Don loved his family and coached his boys in both soccer and baseball.

In 1986, Don and his family moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he managed mini storage facilities. In 1991, Don joined the Whitney Organization. He was one of twelve people that was instrumental in the creation of this $250 million corporation. He became the executive corporate trainer for the organization. He retired in 2008 having touched countless numbers of people in a multitude of ways.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2008. He fought a courageous battle during treatments of radiation, chemotherapy, tests and procedures. He maintained a positive outlook on life, never complaining, setting an example of an enduring sprit with gratitude, humility and love.

Don’s legacy will live on through his sons and grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

Don’s battle ended peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2018 with his wife, Donna by his side.

He will be fondly remembered by all that knew him.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.