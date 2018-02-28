Dorothy M. Glasser Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Dorothy M. Glasser, 101, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Wednesday afternoon, February 28, 2018, at The Assumption Village.

Dorothy was born July 22, 1916 in Lucinda, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Heuffer Lahr and came to the Youngstown area in 1946.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church since 1955 and belonged to the 60-Plus Club and to the Altar & Rosary Society at the church.

She was also a member of the Sam Camen Center.

Dorothy was proud of the fact that she drove a car until she was 97 years old.

Mrs. Glasser leaves two daughters, Mary (Arbor) Berry of Florida and Judith (Joseph) Nigro of this area; a son, Robert Glasser of this area; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glasser; six sisters, Mary Plyler, Philomena Berdge, Sr. Genevieve, O.S.B., Helena Drayer, Thecla Drayer and Agnes Weir; four brothers, Andrew, Charles, Edward and James Lahr; a great-grandson and a daughter-in-law, Elaine Glasser.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 9, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Special thanks from the Glasser family to Geri, Angie, Logan, Tom, and Dr. Ben Hayek, for the kindness shown and wonderful care given to Dorothy at Assumption Village.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Charles Church, Boardman, OH 44512 or to a local charity of the donor’s choice.

