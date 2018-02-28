Elder James O. Johnson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Elder James O. Johnson, 96, of 3392 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 28, 2018 at 6:20 a.m. at his residence, of natural causes.

He was born February 5, 1922 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Claude and Estelle Maston Johnson.

Elder Johnson was employed with the Chrysler Corporation in Twinsburg for 25 years as a hi-low lift operator before retiring. He also worked as a mail carrier for the USPS and for the Republic Steel Corporation.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was a licensed minister.

He was a member of East Side Church of Christ, where he was an elder and enjoyed debating important issues, preaching the word of God, singing and playing the piano, traveling, sports, listening to jazz and spending quality time with his family.

He was also associate pastor of Hillman Street Church of Christ for many years.

Elder Johnson was a member of King Solomon Lodge #87 F & AM, Bezaleel Consistory #15, Ministerial Alliance, former President for the NAACP and CORE, USAW Local 122, where he was Shop Stewart and very active in civil rights and the community.

He served honorably in the United States Air Force as a crane operator from November 5, 1945 – December 19, 1948 during World War II in Europe, receiving the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal.

He leaves to mourn a devoted daughter, Ms. Paula M. Johnson of Warren; one brother, Joseph (Pearl) Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ms. Karen Johnson; three brothers, Earl Johnson, Henry Johnson and Sammie Johnson and four sisters, Ms. Claudia Scott, Ms. Odell Broadus, Ms. Leetta Harris and Ms. Catherine Turner.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Side Church of Christ.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.